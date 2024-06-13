SC stays 'Hamare Baarah' release till decision on plea challenging its certification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the release of movie 'Hamare Baarah' and asked the Bombay High Court to take an expeditious decision on a petition alleging that the film was derogatory to the Islamic faith and the married Muslim women.

Starring Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan, the film was set to release on 7th June, 2024 Friday , but as per its producers, the Bombay High Court has stayed the release after a petition was filed against it.

The Karnataka government has banned the screening of the film for at least two weeks after some Muslim organisations raised concerns.

The makers had announced last month that the title had been changed from "Hum Do Humare Baarah" to "Humare Baarah" as per a directive by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).