'Sacred Games’ actor Rajshri Deshpande diagnosed with breast cancer

Mumbai (PTI): Actor Rajshri Deshpande on Wednesday revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and said she is now recovering well following a successful surgery.

The actor, known for her critically acclaimed work in "Sacred Games" and "Trial by Fire", shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside a photo from the hospital.

The actor said the post comes after she found the “courage” to tell her parents that she has been diagnosed with Infiltrating Ductal Carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer.

“We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through,” Deshpande wrote.

“And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel I’m ready to take on the world,” she said.

The actor, also known her featuring in films such as “Manto”, “The Sky is Pink”, “Joram”, further said she has been recovering “beautifully” and expects to be home soon. She praised the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital for their expert care in making her journey gentler.

“...Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead,” Deshpande said.

In her off-screen life, the 43-year-old actor is a dedicated social worker who has adopted several drought-prone villages in Maharashtra.

Through her Nabhangan Foundation, she has also worked towards restoring water supplies, building toilets, providing education for girls, and empowering women.

Deshpande assured that her plans remain on track, and stated that 2026 began with ambitious goals for building more school, river revival, and that her diagnosis hasn't stopped her.

“…I felt unstoppable, full of purpose and dreams. But nothing will change all this will happen. And in even more beautiful ways, I promise,” she said.

“I’m walking into this adventure with faith, courage and a heart full of love. I know it’s just a chapter, not my whole story. My energy, compassion and fierce determination to serve, create and stand by those who need a hand. Now as a survivor, social worker and human It’s all become even more important. As Lots of work needs to be done on ground about breast cancer awareness too,” the actor added.

Deshpande’s friends and colleagues from the film industry, including filmmaker Kiran Rao, actors Adarsh Gourav, Tilotama Shome, Chhaya Kadam and Shahana Goswami, sent wishes and messages of strength.

“Wishing you a smooth recovery, and hoping you’re back to health and being the champion that you are as soon as possible. All my love,” Rao commented.

Gourav wrote, “Speedy recovery and prayers.”