Scarlett Johansson boards 'Exorcist' film

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (PTI) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson became the latest addition to the horror franchise and is set to feature in an upcoming "Exorcist" film.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be written and directed by Mike Flanagan, best known for directing "The Haunting of Hill House".

The filmmaker said Johansson is a brilliant actor. "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this 'Exorcist' film," Flanagan said in a statement.

The film is produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Flanagan under his Red Room Pictures banner.

Besides the "Exorcist" film, Johansson will also feature in "Ray Gunn" from Brad Bird. It is set to release on Netflix and follows Raymund Gunn (Johansson), the last human private detective, in a futuristic world populated by both humans and aliens.

It is produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg.