Scarlett Johansson in negotiations to join 'The Batman Part II'

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is in talks to feature in "The Batman Part II" alongside Robert Pattinson.

If the actor joins the project, it will also be the first collaboration for Johansson and Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman Part II" is set to release in theatres in October 2027, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

It's a sequel to the 2022 release "The Batman”. The film, which was directed by Reeves grossed USD 772 million at the worldwide box office.

Featuring Pattinson in the lead role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman, the film also starred Zoe Kravitz, who is reportedly not returning to the production.

It was written by Reeves alongside Peter Craig. The story of the upcoming film is kept under wraps.

Johansson's latest work is "Jurassic World Rebirth", which released in July. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film also featured Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, Rupert Friend and Ed Skrein in pivotal roles.