Scarlett Johansson in talks to lead new 'Jurassic World' movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is in talks to headline the next instalment in the "Jurassic World" franchise.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet.

Gareth Edwards of "The Creator" fame is attached as a director with the project, after David Leitch's exited the project.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of the 1993 original "Jurassic Park" and its 1997 sequel "Jurassic Park: The Lost World", will pen the script for the new movie.

The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the Juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades.

The franchise started with Steven Speilberg's "Jurassic Park" trilogy, which also included Jurassic Park III (2001).

A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of "Jurassic Park", began with 2015's "Jurassic World", followed by sequels - "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018) and "Jurassic World Dominion" (2022). The films were led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Johansson, 39, has been a part of several franchises, especially the multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies in which she played the role of superhero Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

Her most recent project was Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City".