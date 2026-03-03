'Scary Movie' franchise returns after 26 years; new movie to release in June

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Cult horror-comedy franchise "Scary Movie" is set to return with its sixth part, set to be release in Indian theatres on June 12, Paramount Pictures India has announced.

The film reunites the original core cast — Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall — reprising their roles as Shorty, Ray, Cindy and Brenda respectively, twenty-six years after the original film became a global comedy phenomenon.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the new instalment takes aim at the current wave of horror reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, origin stories and what the makers describe as "every final chapter that absolutely isn't final", a press release said.

The ensemble cast also includes Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Gregg Wayans, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Ruby Snowber, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Benny Zielke and Cameron Scott Roberts.

The filmmakers have described the project as a broad-ranging parody that spares no contemporary horror sub-genre, from elevated horror to "legacy sequels," with the Wayans brothers promising that "nothing is sacred." The "Scary Movie" franchise, created by the Wayans brothers, launched in 2000 as a parody of late 1990s slasher films, primarily targeting "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer".

The original film was a massive commercial success, grossing over USD 278 million worldwide. It was followed by five instalments, with the Wayans brothers departing after the second film.

"Scary Movie" three and four, directed by David Zucker, shifted the parody targets to films like "The Ring", "Signs" and "War of the Worlds", while the fifth instalment arrived in 2013, featuring Ashley Tisdale and Simon Rex. PTI RB RB RB