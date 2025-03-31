Schooling from 'Laapataa Ladies' still helping me, says Pratibha Ranta

Mumbai: Actor Pratibha Ranta, best known for "Laapataa Ladies" and "Heeramandi", says working with brilliant directors early on in one's career polishes an artist in many ways.

Last year, the actor got a breakthrough in films with Kiran Rao's acclaimed feminist satire "Laapataa Ladies" as Jaya, one of the two swapped brides, who fights societal norms to realise her dream of becoming an organic farmer.

Ranta received more recognition for her role of a feisty courtesan Shama in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar".

"I was blessed that I got to work with brilliant directors. If you're starting out and you get to work with brilliant directors, they polish you in so many ways. My schooling from 'Laapataa Ladies' is still helping me.

"I'll always remember what Kiran ma'am told me when we were shooting a particular scene. If I'm working somewhere else, I'll keep that in mind. That really helps you polish your craft," she told a news agency.

The 24-year-old said she went straight to the sets of "Heeramandi" after finishing the shooting of "Laapataa Ladies".

Did she find any difference in going from a minimalistic set to a maximalist one? "When you are starting off, when you don’t have work and then you get it, you don’t think about these big problems that ‘Oh, how will I transition from this to this’.

"For you, it’s a do-or-die moment. You just do it, you don’t have options. I thought that a huge opportunity is coming my way, I have to do it, I have to give my 100 per cent. That has been my attitude," Ranta said at the Magnum lounge on the sidelines of the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI here.

Asked whether Shama will return for "Heeramandi" season two, the actor said she has no idea about it as yet.

"... but it will be very interesting to know (if that happens)."