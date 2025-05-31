Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki join Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Los Angeles: Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki will feature in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 directorial "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will star alongside Brad Pitt, who is reprising his role of Cliff Booth in the follow-up.

The upcoming installment is written by Tarantino but will have David Fincher as a director.

The details about the plot and the roles of the actors are being kept under the wraps. But the sequel is said to be set in a later time period than the previous film. The production is slated to begin in July.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley.