Script ready for ‘Race 4’, work underway on ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani says the script is ready for the fourth installment in the action crime franchise “Race” and his banner Tips Films is also developing sequels of “Soldier” and “Bhoot Police”.

The latest release from the filmmaker's stable is “Ishq Vishk Rebound”, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

The first two "Race" films were directed by Abbas-Mustan, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Akshaye Khanna and John Abraham played the role of villain in the first and second chapters, respectively. The third part was directed by Remo D’Souza and was headlined by Salman Khan, with Bobby Deol essaying the antagonist.

“The script is ready for the next ‘Race’ installment, we will announce the casting of the film soon. The cast will be new. I can’t comment whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not. It will go on floors by the end of the year. It’s not decided yet who will direct it,” Taurani told PTI in an interview here.

Produced by Tips Films, "Race" was released in 2008 and its success spawned the 2013 sequel. The third part, which arrived in theatres in 2018, did well at the box office despite negative reviews.

“We will also make a sequel to ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Soldier’. The official announcement regarding the same will be made soon,” Taurani added.

Starring Deol and Preity Zinta, 1998's “Soldier” was one of the highest grossing films of the year. The action thriller was directed by Abbas-Mustan.

“Bhoot Police”, a 2021 adventure-horror-comedy, featured Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani of "Phobia" fame, the film got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Taurani further said they are equally thrilled about their next release, an untitled film with actor Varun Dhawan and his director-father David Dhawan.

“We are doing an entertainer movie with a love story and great music with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. It will go on floors soon,” said the producer, adding they are yet to zero down on the female lead of the film.

Released on Friday, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” opened at Rs 1.20 crore nett at the box office. The young adult drama is a follow-up to the 2003's “Ishq Vishk”, starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the new film revolves around four friends and their complicated love lives.

Making a sequel isn’t easy, said Taurani.

“The trend of sequels started in 2009-2010 with ‘Race’ and ‘Dhoom’. People (filmmakers) started making sequels from thereon. We believe one has to pay more attention to the script when you make a sequel, because the original film has a brand value,” he added. PTI KKP RDS RDS