‘Scrubs’ reboot adds nine more actors to the cast

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) "Scrubs" reboot has added nine more members to its cast, including the names of Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster.

The upcoming series is the reboot of the 2001 sitcom, which was created by Bill Lawrence. Actors Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis from the original series are also returning for the project.

The original medical sitcom ran for nine seasons following lives if the employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. The show starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C McGinley who are also returning, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The new cast members include Bayer, known for “Saturday Night Live”, “I Love That For You”, and “Freakier Friday” and Booster known for “Fire Island”, “K-Pop: Demon Hunters”, “Loot”.

Bayer will play Sibby, who is described as someone who “runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.” Booster will play Dr Eric Park, an attending at Sacred Heart.

In addition, Maschio and Lewis will reprise their roles from the original series as Todd and Hooch respectively.

Joining the series as the new intern class are Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Amanda Morrow as Dashana.

The official logline for the reboot states, "JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way." Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra will serve as executive producers and showrunners on the revival of the series, with Lawrence executive producing via Doozer along with Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Braff, Faison, Chalke and Randall Winston will executive producing as well. 20th Television remains the studio for the "Scrubs" reboot.