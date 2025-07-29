Season five of 'Only Murders in the Building' to premiere on JioHotstar in September

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Popular series "Only Murders in the Building" will return on JioHotstar for its fifth outing on September 9, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez are reprising their roles of Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, the three neighbours in a New York City apartment who solve murder cases in their building while recording a true crime podcast.

"Your favourite trio is coming back for another case! #OnlyMurderersintheBuilding streaming Sept 9 onwards on #JioHotstar," the OTT platform posted on its official Instagram page.

The show, which was renewed for season five in September 2024, will see the trio solve the murder of their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances As Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident, their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia, according to official plotline.

“The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge," it added.

Season five of "Only Murders in the Building" will also bring back Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind and Nathan Lane.

The guest list for this instalment include Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.

Martin and John Hoffman co-created the comedy-mystery show, and they executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and J J Philbin.

"Only Murders in the Building" is produced by 20th Television.