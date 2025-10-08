Season four of Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' begins production

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Streaming platform Netflix announced that the upcoming fourth season of the teen drama series "Ginny and Georgia" has begun production.

"omgomg GINNY & GEORGIA S4 is now in production!!" read the caption to their Instagram post posted on Tuesday.

"Hi, you guys Brianne here. Welcome to our first day of shooting season 4 for Ginny & Georgia", said Brianne Howey who played Georgia Miller on the show in the video.

"It's day one and I am so excited for you all to see what we are getting up to" added Antonia Gentry who plays Georgia's daughter Ginny.

"Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy," reads the official logline of the teen series.

The previous season ended on multiple cliffhangers with Ginny's love interest going to rehab while Georgia suspected she may be pregnant.

"Ginny & Georgia" is created by Sarah Lampert and also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack and Scott Porter in pivotal roles.