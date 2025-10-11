Season four of Prime Video's hit animated show to debut in March 2026

New York, Oct 11 (PTI) Streaming platform Prime Video has announced that the fourth season of its hit adult-animated superhero series "Invincible" will premiere in March 2026.

The announcement was made during the show’s packed panel at the New York Comic Con, where over 4,500 fans gathered to watch the debut of a new teaser trailer inspired by the show’s fictional Burger Mart.

Voice cast members Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs joined co-creator and showrunner Robert Kirkman to unveil the teaser for the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed series, co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.

At the event, it was also unveiled that actor Lee Pace, known for "Foundation" and "Guardians of the Galaxy", will be joining the voice cast as Thragg — a powerful and long-awaited character from the original comics.

Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, is described as one of the story’s most formidable antagonists, a press release said.

"Invincible" has emerged as one of Prime Video’s most successful animation titles, with its third season becoming the streamer’s most-watched animated season ever.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, including multiple Emmy nominations and a Critics' Choice Award nod for Best Animated Series.

The first three seasons of "Invincible" are currently available for streaming on Prime Video. PTI RB RB