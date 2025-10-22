Season three of comedy series 'Shrinking' to debut on Apple TV in January 2026

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (PTI) Streaming service Apple TV has announced that the third season of its Emmy-nominated comedy series “Shrinking”, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will premiere on January 28, 2026.

The new 11-episode season will launch with a one-hour premiere episode, followed by new episodes every week until April 8, 2026, the streamer said in a press release.

Created by Emmy winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein along with Segel, “Shrinking” is about Jimmy Laird (Segel), a grieving therapist who begins breaking professional boundaries by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, setting off major transformations in their lives and his own.

Ford stars as Dr Paul Rhoades, a seasoned, no-nonsense therapist who serves as both a mentor and colleague to Laird.

The ensemble cast also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Returning guest stars this season include Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, alongside new additions Jeff Daniels and Michael J Fox.

Produced by Warner Bros Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, the series is executive produced by Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley.

“Shrinking” marks the third collaboration between Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television after the global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and the comedy “Bad Monkey”, which was recently renewed for a second season. PTI RB RB