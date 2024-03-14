Season two of Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' to debut in May

Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Hollywood star Josh Brolin's sci-fi western series "Outer Range" will return with its second season on Prime Video on May 16.

The series, created by Brian Watkins, features Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

Brolin, who currently stars in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two", will be making his directorial debut with the second season of "Outer Range", Prime Video said in a press release.

He has directed the penultimate episode of the season two, which is showrun by Charles Murray.

"Outer Range" also features Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton.

The show is also executive produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Pare.