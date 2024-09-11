Season two of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to premiere on September 21

New Delhi: "The Great Indian Kapil Show”, hosted by comic-actor Kapil Sharma, will return with its second season on September 21, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The streamer shared the news in a video announcement posted on its social media handles.

"Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se. Get ready to watch 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!" Netflix wrote in the caption.

The celebrity chat series had kickstarted on the streamer's platform with its first season in June this year.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” featured several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Rohit Sharma and international singer Ed Sheeran across episodes.

Besides Sharma, the show, which premiered in March on the streamer, also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.