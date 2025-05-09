Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall to feature in 'Burning Rainbow Farm'

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) Actors Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall are set to star in The Order’s upcoming film titled, "Burning Rainbow Farm".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is directed by Justin Kurzel, best known for films like "Snowtown" and "The True History of the Kelly Gang".

The film is an adaptation of 2006's novel of the same name by Dean Kuipers.

It follows the story of Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, a couple in rural Michigan who build a peaceful, pot-friendly utopia called Rainbow Farm.

“I’m excited to create this loveable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember," said Kurzel in a statement.

"Burning Rainbow Farm" is produced by Nicole O'Donohue, Kurzel, and Alexandra Taussig under Thirdborn, alongside Adam Shulman of Anonymous Content, Alix Madigan of Mad Dog Films, and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel of Votiv.