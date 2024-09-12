Sebastian Stan-starrer 'The Apprentice' books India release

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) "The Apprentice", featuring "Avengers" star Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, will hit Indian screens on October 18.

Multiplex chain PVRINOX Pictures will release the Hollywood movie, directed by Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, across the country.

Set during the 1980s, "The Apprentice" takes a look at the darker side of the American business empire, chronicling the early rise of Trump, the Republican Presidential candidate for the upcoming US elections, in the real estate world.

"The film explores how Trump’s climb to power was shaped by a ‘Faustian’ deal with Roy Cohn, the notorious right-wing lawyer and political fixer. Through their complicated relationship, the film exposes the intricate and shadowy forces that helped propel Trump to the forefront of American politics," read its synopsis.

According to Abbasi, "The Apprentice" is neither a History Channel episode nor a biopic on Trump.

"We’re not interested in every detail of his life going from A to Z. We’re interested in telling a very specific story through his relationship with Roy and Roy’s relationship with him,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

"The Apprentice", which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, also stars Jeremy Strong as the influential fixer Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana, Trump's first wife.