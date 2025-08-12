Sebastian Stan to headline filmmaker Radu Jude's 'Frankenstein in Romania'

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (PTI) "Thunderbolts" star Sebastian Stan is set to headline "Frankenstein in Romania", an upcoming feature film from acclaimed Romanian director Radu Jude.

Jude, known for critical hits such as "Aferim!" (2015), "I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians" (2018), and "Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World" (2023), shared the news on the sidelines of the Locarno Film Festival.

At the film gala, the director is promoting his latest movie "Dracula", inspired by Irish author Bram Stoker's popular Gothic horror novel.

"I’m writing a film now. It’s a Frankenstein film in Romania. 'Frankenstein in Romania', it’s going to be called," Jude told The Hollywood Reporter.

Stan and the filmmaker had previously talked about working together, though Jude initially didn’t have a concept in mind.

He later approached the Romanian-born actor, who moved to the US with his mother, with an idea for a Frankenstein film.

Jude told the outlet that Stan liked the plot for the Frankenstein movie, where the actor will play both Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation.

The story will combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania in the past with the legend of the Frankenstein monster.

Jude's "Dracula" had its worldwide premiere on Sunday at the Locarno Film Festival.

It stars Adonis Tanta, Oana Maria Zaharia, Gabriel Spahiu, Ilinca Manolache, and Alexandra Harapu. PTI ATR RB RB