Second chances very important in life: Anupam Kher on re-releasing 'Tanvi The Great' in theatres

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher says he is someone who strongly believes in second chances and that is what he wants to give his film "Tanvi The Great" which is set to be re-released in theatres on September 26.

Starring debutant actor Shubhangi Dutt, the movie marked Kher's return to the director's chair after the 2002 film "Om Jai Jagdish". The film charts the emotional journey of a young autistic woman who is determined to realise her late father’s dream of honouring the Indian tricolor at the world’s highest battlefield – Siachen.

"I think second chances are very important in life. We get disappointed from the first chance but life should be hopeful," Kher told PTI in an interview.

The movie, which was initially released in theatres in July, will return to theatres in 17 to 20 cities.

"One show at a time. And then we will see how it does. The risk is only for one week. The reward can be for 10 weeks," he said.

Asked how he coped with the film's box office performance, Kher said, "I was upset, sad and even cried. If you work hard for anything and you don’t get the (desired) result, (you feel pain). But the idea is to not give up." The film had a box office clash with Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara", which became a runaway hit and earned over Rs 560 crore.

Kher said nobody anticipated that "Saiyaara" would click with the audience like that.

"I think even Adi Chopra (producer Aditya Chopra) did not know that this ('Saiyaara') would do so well. Even Mohit Suri did not know... I am very happy that it has done so well. Nobody knew. We were tracking ahead of ‘Saiyaara’. It doesn't matter.

"I must say that I have great love for both Ahaan (Pandey) and Aneet (Padda). I run an acting school. So I hear the heartbeats of newcomers clearly. My father used to say: 'The one who comes first, he always has the intention that he has to come first. And the one who comes second and third, he can always try to come first'." Kher said he is bringing the film back to theatres as it was appreciated by many people around the world, including Robert De Niro, his friend and "Silver Linings Playbook" co-star, who had attended the New York premiere of the movie.

"I don't lose hope. I have spent 40 years not only on success. I always say that I am a success story of my failures. The problem is that in the 1990s and late 1990s, film used to be talked about, whether it is a good film or not.

"Now, it is decided, whether it worked or not (according to the box office). We made a beautiful film and it got good reaction from everyone. So, I felt that we should, in a limited manner, try again." The veteran star, who has done over 400 films across languages and mediums, said they screened "Tanvi" everywhere, including the students of D.A.V. School, where he also studied.

"I think it is very important for Shubhangi to be given another chance because, today's generation feels very immediately. When we started (career), social media was not that much. Now, social media makes you realize again and again that, ‘Oh man, the film did not do well’. All the people who have put in their faith, they will get a chance to watch it again'." Actor Shubhangi said she is happy to get another chance to showcase her performance to the audience in "Tanvi", a film that she considers as a "big blessing".

"The way Anupam sir sees life and the way he just goes after it, it's a learning in itself. It's a big teaching that no matter what happens, no matter how many curveballs life throws at you, you still have to keep going." Kher said even De Niro, who is the god of acting, praised Shubhangi's performance as "terrific".

"It will take years for many actors to be praised like this by somebody like him," he said.

Shubhangi said she became emotional when De Niro lauded her.

"I genuinely didn't think that I would be experiencing all this in my first film. So I keep telling everybody that the journey has been so beautiful," she said, adding that she was not disappointed as she had a beautiful experience working on the movie.

Kher said Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is the film's world distributor and they are talking to people for its digital release later. "But I am a very stubborn person. I would like to give it a closure. Even if I have to spend some more money, it's okay. I would like to advise many people. It can be an inspiration for others."