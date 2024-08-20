Second edition of Bandland festival in Bengaluru on Nov 23-24

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Remember when Deep Purple rocked India? The organisers of Bandland, which brought in Deep Purple and other famous international acts, like Goo Goo Dolls and The War On Drugs, promise a better line-up this time around.

The second edition of the festival is scheduled for November 23 and 24 at NICE grounds of Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

"The energy at our first Bandland was like nothing else, with everyone fully soaking in the vibe. Whether it was teens losing themselves in the mosh pit, headbangers with their hands in the air or parents sharing the music with their kids, Bandland became a home for everyone. This year, we are saying it again: Welcome back to Bandland," said Owen Roncon, Chief of Business (Live Events), BookMyShow, which is organising the event.

Incidentally, after performing at the first edition of the two-day festival, American rock band from Philadelphia, The War on Drugs, had told PTI that they really enjoyed the spirit of the Indian audience.

"That was like one of the purest, most enjoyable sets of music we've ever played. It was just a perfect example of people who were so excited to see a band and it was incredible," said Adam Ganduciel, lead vocals and guitarist of the band.

Tickets for the festival, priced at Rs 3,999 onwards, are already live at BookMyShow. PTI JR SS