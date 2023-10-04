Second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival concludes; short films 'Taar', 'Thigspa' win big

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Short films "Taar", "Thigspa" (Last Drop), "Memoria" and "Nyoli" emerged as the winners at the second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF).

The five-day event, which aims to promote filmmakers from the Himalayan region, concluded at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh, Ladakh on Tuesday night.

Whereas "Taar", by Tsering Lhanzes, was named the winner, "Thigspa" (Last Drop), directed by Tsering Wangdus Lonpo and Tashi Dawa, was named the first runner-up.

Two shorts "Memoria" by Shashvat Kaushal and "Nyoli" by Samar Belwal were adjudged as the second runners-up at the competition.

Tsering Lhanzes said she is "thrilled and honoured" to have won the award.

"It's a moment of immense gratitude and validation for all the hard work that went into achieving this. I also want to thank The Himalayan Film Festival for showcasing my film," the director said.

Tsering Wangdus Lonpo, who co-directed "Thigspa" (Last Drop) with Dawa, said winning this award reaffirms their belief that films can be a force for positive change.

"It highlights the power of collaboration between filmmakers, environmentalists, activists, policy makers and all of those who care about the earth," he said.

"The Himalayan Film Festival has given a platform to filmmakers of the region to present their work and connect with established names from Bollywood. This time we came second, next time we'll try to come first," added Dawa.

For "Memoria" director Kaushal, the win is a "personal milestone".

"Making a film in a short span of time is a gigantic task. To make something that is loved and appreciated, feels really surreal," he said.

Belwal, who directed "Niyoli", said the journey has been nothing short of a dream come true.

"Words can't quite capture the excitement and gratitude I'm feeling right now. I look forward to what the future holds and am excited to continue this creative journey," the filmmaker added.

"Jaane Jaan" and "Last Days of Summer" opened the second THFF on September 29. "Three of Us" brought down the curtains at the gala on October 3.

THFF is organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. PTI RDS RDS RDS