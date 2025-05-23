Seeing my idols Denzel Washington, Spike Lee at Cannes a dream come true: Karan Tacker

New Delhi: Actor Karan Tacker, best known for shows such as "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Special Ops", says he is happy that he got an opportunity to see his idols -- Hollywood star Denzel Washington and filmmaker Spike Lee -- up close at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

He attended the screening of Lee and Washington's "Highest 2 Lowest", which had its world premiere out of competition of Cannes earlier this week.

Tacker said watching Washington, star of films such as "Malcolm X", "Remember The Titans", and "The Equalizer" trilogy, receive the honorary Palme d'Or was an emotional moment for him.

"Being at a one-arm distance with both my idols (Washington and Lee) was just a dream come true... Believe me I shed a tear or two when I watched Denzel receive the honorary Palme d'Or award right in front of my eyes. It was historic," Tacker told PTI in an interview.

The actor attended the 78th edition of the festival for the screening of his upcoming film "Tanvi the Great", which was showcased at Marche du Cannes (Cannes Market) last week.

Asked to describe his experience at the prestigious film festival, Tacker said it was "extremely amazing and very chaotic".

"It was also tiring but that's what made it really special because you get to interact with so many people in such a short time from all around the world.

"And, of course, taking my film 'Tanvi the Great' and doing interviews for that was a lovely experience and an unforgettable one because this is the first time for me at Cannes," he added.

The actor stars in "Tanvi the Great" alongside debutante Shubhangi Dutt. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film will be released in theatres on July 18.

Kher, who is returning to direction after 2002's "Om Jai Jagadish", is an "empathetic and passionate director", said Tacker.

"... He comes from such a great biography as an actor. He's really compassionate towards his actors and technicians. He understands what kind of emotional parenting each and everyone needs.

"He is truly there for you as an actor to answer all your questions. Most importantly, he's such a fun person on set because he has his entire life experience that he loves to share all the time," said the actor, who previously featured in a small role in the 2008 film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi".

Besides "Tanvi the Great", Tacker is looking forward to his other upcoming projects, such as "Bhay" and the second season of "Special Ops".

"I am extremely nervous, but at the same time, I am thrilled for the audience to see what my last one-and-a-half years have been all about," he added.