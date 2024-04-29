Selena Gomez on quitting Instagram: It was the most rewarding gift I gave myself

Los Angeles, Apr 29 (PTI) Actor-singer Selena Gomez says taking a four-year break from Instagram was one of the best decisions she made for her mental health.

The 31-year-old artiste, who is the most followed woman on the platform with 429 million followers, said staying away from social media made her "happier".

“I took four years off of Instagram and I let my team post for me. I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself. I was more present. I was happier,” Gomez said in a recent appearance at the 2024 TIME 100 Summit.

She, instead, began connecting with her friends over the phone.

“It’s more human. I think it’s important to take breaks,” she added.

Gomez will be next seen in the fourth season of the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" and musical comedy "Emilia Perez".