Separate rulebook for film artistes within framework of Labour Code, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will frame a separate rulebook for cinema artistes, technicians and workers in accordance with the new Labour Code to protect their interests, state minister Akash Fundkar said on Wednesday.

The Labour Minister, who chaired a meeting of representatives of film artistes, said a draft of the proposed regulations would be prepared and suggestions would be invited from experts and stakeholders in the arts sector.

The final rulebook would be formulated after giving positive consideration to the feedback received, he added.

The meeting discussed the preparation of an independent rulebook for film artistes in accordance with the new Labour Code.

Senior officials of the Labour Department and noted film actors Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon were present at the meeting.

"A detailed discussion was held on issues concerning social security, wages, insurance, working hours, welfare schemes and implementation of provisions of the Labour Code for artistes, technicians, and workers in the film industry.

"The meeting placed special emphasis on providing legal protection to film artistes through a dedicated regulatory framework," said an official.

Fundkar said a separate and effective rulebook would be prepared within the framework of the new Labour Code to safeguard the interests of artistes and allied workers in the film sector.

Necessary measures would be implemented to ensure their social and economic security, he added.

On behalf of CINTAA (Cine and Television Artistes Association), actors Kolhapure and Dhillon raised various issues faced by artistes, technicians, assistants and workers across different departments in the film industry. PTI ND NSK