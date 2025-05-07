Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' renewed for season two at Apple TV+

Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) Streaming service Apple TV+ has greenlit "The Studio", a satirical series exploring the inner workings of Hollywood, for a second season.

The renewal comes two weeks ahead of the show's season finale, which is set for May 21.

"The Studio" features Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, a movie executive who is elevated to president of a floundering film production company called Continental Studios.

"A self-described cinephile, Matt struggles to balance Continental's corporate aims in an increasingly IP-driven entertainment landscape with his own ambition to produce quality films," according to the official synopsis.

Rogen has co-created the series with Evan Goldberg co-created the series with Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez.

“We’re thrilled to be making a second season of ‘The Studio'. We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for 10 more seasons.

"And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+,” Rogen and Goldberg said in a statement.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, called "The Studio" a brilliant show.

"It has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode. We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season two, and hope for his sake that the ‘Kool-Aid’ movie crushes at the box office," he added.

The show's cast also include Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. The series also features a lineup of cameos from some of Hollywood's most iconic actors, directors and producers, including Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Ted Sarandos, Charlize Theron, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Steve Buscemi, and Olivia Wilde.