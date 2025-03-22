'Severance' gets renewed for season three

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Apple TV+’s thriller series "Severance" has been renewed for the third season.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, "Severance", which has also been the most watched series on the streamer, will return with the third season.

Dan Erickson, who serves as the creator, writer and executive producer for "Severance" expressed eagerness to create another season.

"The idea of getting to make more 'Severance' with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined. I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people," he said in a statement.

The first season of "Severance" released in 2022 and comprised nine episodes, followed by another season in January this year. The second season included 10 episodes.

Both the seasons featured Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Tuturro among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR