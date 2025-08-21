'Severance' star Tramell Tillman boards cast of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) Tramell Tillman, the breakout star of Apple's psychological thriller series "Severance", has joined the cast of Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

The film, being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, is the fourth film in the Spidey franchise and set to release in theatres worldwide in July 2026.

In the movie, Holland is reprising his fan-favourite role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya as M J Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The details of Tillman's character have been kept under wraps.

The cast also features Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, alongside Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Tillman found fame after he portrayed Seth Milchick in two seasons of Apple TV+ series “Severance”. The role earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations.

He most recently starred opposite Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" and is currently in production on the Amazon/MGM film "Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother" and Lena Dunham's Netflix film "Good Sex".