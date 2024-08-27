SGPC sends legal notice to producers of 'Emergency', demands apology for 'hurting' Sikhs

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sent a legal notice to the producers of the film "Emergency", which the apex religious body of the Sikhs claims misrepresents the character and history of Sikhs.

In the notice sent by Advocate Amanbir Singh Siali, legal advisor of SGPC, the producers of the film, including Kangana Ranaut, have been asked to remove the trailer released on August 14, from public and social media platforms and submit a written apology to the Sikh community.

On August 21, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and SGPC had demanded an immediate ban on the "Emergency" film starring actor-MP Ranaut, claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh, while expressing strong objection to the film, on Tuesday said separate letters were written to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Central Board of Film Certification's Chairperson to ban this film.

Partap Singh said following the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, a legal notice has been sent to the producers of the film including Kangana Ranaut, who is also a BJP MP from Mandi.

He said that after the release of the film's trailer, many "anti-Sikh scenes had come to light, which deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community".

Dhami had recently sought the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut, the film's writer, director, producer and lead actor.

"Emergency" is slated to hit the screens next month. The release of the period political drama has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.