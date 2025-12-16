Shaad Randhawa joins Ayushmann Khurrana in next film

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Actor Shaad Randhawa is set to feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj Barjatya's film.

The film will mark the first collaboration for Randhawa, who has been a part of the projects such as "Saiyaara" and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", with the filmmaker.

Randhawa said his role in the film is very different from his previous roles. “All I can say is that this is a completely different role from anything I’ve portrayed before," he said in a statement.

"This film is extremely special to me, as it has always been a dream to work with Sooraj sir. I am deeply grateful to Sooraj sir and Mukesh Chhabra bhai for giving me this opportunity," he added.

The details about the film and Randhawa's role are being kept under wraps by the makers.

The actor has already started shooting for the film.