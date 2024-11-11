Shaan, Jasleen Royal to perform at third edition of ASEAN India Music Festival 2024

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Shaan, Raghu Dixit, Jasleen Royal and singer duo Sukriti-Prakriti are among the singers performing at the upcoming third edition of ASEAN India Music Festival 2024 here, starting November 29.

Advertisment

The three-day festival, to be held at iconic Purana Qila, will feature performances from top Indian artists and talented ASEAN bands, offering a unique opportunity to experience diverse musical traditions.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and cultural organisation Seher, the festival this year will celebrate 10 years of friendship between India and ASEAN under India's 'Act East Policy'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be the chief guest of the musical event.

Advertisment

“The ASEAN India Music Festival is a beautiful reminder that despite our different backgrounds, music has the power to unite us all. It allows us to connect not only as artists but as individuals who are part of a much larger global community. "It is not just about showcasing talent, but about celebrating the bonds we’ve built over the years and the new ones we’ll form through the universal language of melody," Sanjeev Bhargava, founder director of Seher, said in a statement.

While the festival will feature performances by India’s beloved music icons, Raghu Dixit and Shaan on day one; the second day will witness performances by the vibrant 'Western Ghats' and the dynamic duo Sukriti-Prakriti bringing an eclectic mix of sounds to the stage.

It will come to a grand conclusion on December 1 with a soulful performance by Jasleen Royal, known for her hit singles such as "Heeriye" and "Ranjha".

Advertisment

In addition to the Indian artists, the festival will also showcase an eclectic line-up of ASEAN bands, offering audiences a chance to experience the rich and diverse musical traditions from across the ASEAN region.

'Television Off' from Thailand, 'Buc Tuong' from Vietnam, 'Floor 88' from Malaysia, 'Subsonic Eye' from Singapore, 'Chet Kanhchna' from Cambodia, 'MRTV' from Myanmar are among the bands performing on the occasion.

The event will be attended by the Heads of Missions from all 10 ASEAN member nations, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. PTI MG BK BK