Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar celebrate Diwali with 'Dher Sara Pyar' gang

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and husband and writer Javed Akhtar celebrated Diwali with their friends, whom they dubbed as "Dher Sara Pyar" gang.

Azmi shared a picture on her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, which featured several actors including Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi, Divya Dutta, Konkona Sensharma and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

She gave a special shoutout to Chatterjee, who won the Visionary Director Award at the Busan International Film Festival for her film "Full Plate," her second feature as a director. Chatterjee is battling stage four oligometastatic cancer.

"Happy Diwali, gather of Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger...Tan's indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award. Urmila Mantodkar and Sandhya Mridul, we missed you a lot. Anu thank you for finger licking the food and the Tender Panna Cotta. Javed has nicknamed it Tenco collaboration," she wrote in the caption.

Azmi was last seen as Sheila in Netflix's thriller series "Dabba Cartel" and will next feature in the film "Lahore 1947", headlined by Sunny Deol, with the lyrics penned by Akhtar. PTI SMR ATR ATR