Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebs wish PM Modi on birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Mohanlal were among those from the Indian film industry to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday and wish him health and happiness.

Advertisment

The celebrities took to social media to wish the PM on his 73rd birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan said he hopes the prime minister gets some time to have fun on his special day.

"Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes," the "Jawan" star wrote on X.

Advertisment

Akshay posted a picture with the prime minister on microblogging site X.

"Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always," the "OMG 2" star wrote.

"Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday…. @narendramodi," Salman said.

Advertisment

Wishing Modi on his birthday, actor-BJP MP Hema Malini called him an "exemplary leader who leads us by example".

"Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat!" she wrote on X.

Malayalam star Mohanlal tweeted: "Sending our Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji love and best wishes on his birthday! Here's to crossing more milestones and making the nation prouder! @narendramodi @PMOIndia." In his message, actor Ajay Devgn wished the PM "continued success in your relentless efforts to lead our nation to greater heights".

Advertisment

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol also congratulated the prime minister on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi," the "Gadar 2" star wrote on X.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan also sent his greetings to the PM. "May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity. @narendramodi," he wrote.

"Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji," Mammootty said in a post.

Actor Nimrat Kaur said she hopes the coming year brings "health, prosperity and the best of life experiences" for the PM.

Actor Kangana Ranaut extended her wishes to the PM, whom she referred to as "the architect of New Bharat".

"Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance..." she wrote on X.

Singer Shaan called Modi the "pride of India". "May You always be blessed with Health, Happiness, Peace and Success in all your Endeavours !!! @narendramodi," he added.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said the prime minister's dedication towards building "a strong & prosperous India" inspires citizens of the country.

"Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday- May god bless you with great health and long life Sir … #HappyBirthdayModiJi," actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji! May you continue to lead our nation with strength and dedication. Your vision and leadership inspire us all. @narendramodi," actor Suniel Shetty tweeted. PTI RDS RDS RDS