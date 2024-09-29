Shah Rukh best actor, 'Animal' best picture at IIFA Awards; check full list of winners

Entertainment

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony, while the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed "Animal" walked away with trophies in best picture, best director and supporting actor categories.

Here is the winners list:

  • Best picture: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga -- Animal
  • Direction: Vidhu Vinod Chopra -- 12th Fail
  • Performance in a leading role (female): Rani Mukerji -- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
  • Performance in a leading role (male): Shah Rukh Khan -- Jawan
  • Performance in a supporting role (female): Shabana Azmi -- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  • Performance in a supporting role (male): Anil Kapoor -- Animal
  • Performance in a negative role: Bobby Deol -- Animal
  • Music direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar -- Animal
  • Playback singer (male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly) -- Animal
  • Playback singer (female): Shilpa Rao (Chaleya) -- Jawan
