Shah Rukh Khan @60: 10 most memorable films of the superstar

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, the world celebrates not just an actor, but a phenomenon. For over three decades, the "Badshah of Bollywood" has redefined stardom and constantly evolved to become one of the most beloved and influential figures in entertainment history.

Here are the most celebrated films of the actor, who continues to inspire millions across generations.

"Baazigar": The 1993 neo-noir action thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan featured Shah Rukh as the charming anti-hero who seeks to avenge his family by going on a dangerous rampage. Loosely based on "A Kiss Before Dying", the film marked a breakthrough in the superstar's career and popularised the concept of a morally grey hero.

"Darr": "Kkkk...Kiran" still lingers in the memory of many Indians associated with the actor. In an iconic stint as the villainous obsessive lover Rahul, who vies for Kiran's (Juhi Chawla) affection, the actor gives a memorable performance which remains menacing to this day.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge": The 1995 Aditya Chopra-directed cult-classic, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, marked an unforgettable chapter of Indian love stories. The movie gave everyone the immortal pair of Raj and Simran, played by Shah Rukh and Kajol. It also established him as a prominent romance actor in India.

"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai": The directorial debut of Karan Johar, which won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, marked the return of Shah Rukh and Kajol as an on-screen pair.

The film, which released in 1998, follows Rahul's daughter Anjali, who tries to unite her father with his college friend on her dead mother's insistence. Like in most of his romantic roles, in this one, Shah Rukh left the audience humming "Tum Ne Na Jaane Kya Sapne Dikhaye".

"Devdas": The 2002 Indian period romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel. It featured Shah Rukh as the titular tragic character Devdas, a London-returned lawyer who falls into a life of alcoholism and obscurity after losing his lady love Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

"Kal Ho Naa Ho": The 2003 film, which marks another Johar-Shah Rukh collaboration, features Shah Rukh as the enigmatic Aman. His quest to unite Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's characters despite being in love with the former made Aman immortal, just like his name.

"Veer Zaara": The 2004 romantic saga with Shah Rukh and Preity remains a heart-wrenching tale of unconditional love. Once again by Yash Raj Films, the movie follows the lives of star-crossed lovers: Veer Pratap Singh is an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan is the daughter of a Pakistani politician and the obstacles in their union. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

"Swades": Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2004 film saw the superstar as NRI scientist Mohan Bhargagava. Unlike his romantic roles, here the actor gave a deeply emotional and layered performance as his character returns to India for his childhood nanny, only to realise the state the country is in.

"Chak De! India": The 2007 film by Yash Raj Films followed the star as Kabir Khan, a disgraced coach who returns to redeem himself coaching the Indian national women's hockey team, to turn its 16 contentious players into an award-winning team. His "Sattar Minute Hai Tumhare Pass" speech never fails to motivate.

"Jawaan": The 2023 Atlee film won Shah Rukh his first National award for his portrayal of Azad, the jailer of a woman's prison and a vigilante. The star also played Azad's father in a dual role, appearing as Captain Vikram Rathore. The same year, the films "Pathaan" and "Dunki" also released, marking the resurgence of Shah Rukh post his hiatus after the 2018 film "Zero".