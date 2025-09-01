Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee celebrate National Award wins with sweet dance

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee reunited to celebrate their National Award wins for best actor and best actress with a little dance.

Shah Rukh posted their reunion video on Instagram with the caption, "National award... hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi...yay...congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always."

The duo danced to the tunes of "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri", which features on Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial venture "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

Shah Rukh won the National Award for his performance in Atlee's 2023 film "Jawan", while Rani won her award for her role in the 2023 biographical drama "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway". It was the first National Award win for both the actors, who have worked together in memorable movies like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Chalte Chalte", "Paheli" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." among others.

Rani Mukerji's upcoming project includes the action sequel "Mardaani 3", while Shah Rukh's next movie is the action thriller "King". Both movies will be released in 2026.