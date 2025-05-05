Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to walk Met Gala 2025 in Sabyasachi designs

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his debut on the red carpet of the 2025 edition of the Met Gala in an ensemble crafted by fashion designer Sabyasachi.

There were reports that the actor has opted for designs by the celebrity favourite designer for the annual fundraising fashion gala in New York, but the collaboration was confirmed by Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh's manager on Monday morning.

She shared two Instagram Stories with the logo of Sabyasachi's label with "King Khan" and "King Khan Bengal Tiger" as captions.

Sabyasachi's official Instagram page later shared the same posts.

The brand's Instagram page on Sunday posted a Story with the caption: "Namaste New York." Videos of Shah Rukh arriving in New York on Saturday along with Pooja were doing the rounds on social media.

Besides the superstar, Indian actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will also debut at this year's Met Gala.