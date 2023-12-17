Shah Rukh Khan fan club to hold special early morning show of 'Dunki' at Gaiety Cinema

Mumbai: A fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan is set to organise an early morning show of the superstar's upcoming film "Dunki" on the day of its release on December 21 at Gaiety Cinema here.

SRK Universe, touted as the biggest Shah Rukh fan club, on Sunday said it has planned the "first ever 5.55 am show" at the iconic theatre for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

The fan club shared the update on its official X page.

"After first ever 9am show at Gaiety (#Pathaan), first ever 6am show at Gaiety (#Jawan) thrilled to announce we are organizing first ever 5:55AM show at Gaiety (555) for Dunki! (sic)" it said in the post.

BREAKING: After first ever 9am show at Gaiety(#Pathaan), first ever 6am show at Gaiety(#Jawan) thrilled to announce we are organizing first ever 5:55AM show at Gaiety(555😉)for Dunki! Multiple shows in Mumbai being organized by @SRKUniverse for Dunki. And its gonna be bigger! DM… pic.twitter.com/lAILV4NwTO — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

According to SRK Universe, the 5.55 am slot is the "earliest show in the history of the iconic cinema" hall.

Previously, the fan club held the first ever 9 am show for "Pathaan" at Gaiety Cinema, which it followed up with the first 6 am show for "Jawan" at the same venue, it added in a press release.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, "Dunki" is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.