Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Indian cinema personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar were among the dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening.

Modi took the oath as the head of a coalition government at the ceremony, which was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Also part of the event were actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain.

While Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, Rajinikanth took part in the event with producer-wife Latha Rajinikanth.

Actor Ranaut, the BJP MP-elect from Mandi, had shared a series of videos of her getting ready for the ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

Rajinikanth, who flew in from Chennai for the function, had earlier told reporters that it was a "very historic event".

"I congratulate PM Modi ji for becoming the prime minister for the third consecutive time..." he added.

Hours before the ceremony, Kher said it would be his third opportunity to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"This is indeed special. But the bigger and more special thing is that #SameToSame is the Prime Minister all three times. The dialogue this evening will also be the same!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi…. Jai Ho! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister @narendramodi," the actor alongside the photo of the invitation letter on X.

Actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan arrived at the venue with his wife Anna Lezhneva.

Manoj Tiwari, a former Bhojpuri cinema star-singer and BJP's candidate from North East Delhi, was also part of the event and so was actor-BJP politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known by his stage name Nirahua.

Earlier in the day, actors Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao and Rishab Shetty congratulated Modi on social media.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion," Devgn wrote on X.

"My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia," wrote Rao.

"Kantara" star and director Shetty congratulated Modi on his third term as prime minister of India. "We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety," he added. PTI RDS RDS RDS