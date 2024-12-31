Shah Rukh Khan lauds PM Narendra Modi's WAVES initiative

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WAVES Summit 2025, an initiative aimed at making India a hub of global creation.

Advertisment

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister on Sunday announced that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time between February 5 and February 9.

The video on the same was shared by the prime minister on his X handle which was further re-shared by Khan on Monday night.

Khan said it is "an occasion that champions and fosters creativity." "It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a film and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself," he said in his post.

Advertisment

"An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power… and above all, an occasion that champions and fosters creativity!!! @narendramodi ji," the 59-year-old actor added.

Other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and producers Ektaa Kapoor and Ritesh Sidhwani have also lauded the initiative. PTI ATR ATR BK BK