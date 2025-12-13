Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday met Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is currently in India for his "GOAT Tour".

The player is set to visit four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, during his tour.

In the videos circulating on the internet, Shah Rukh is seen greeting Lionel on his Kolkata visit. Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam Khan, who accompanied the actor, was also seen clicking pictures with the footballer.

Shah Rukh will next feature in "King" alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's "Pathaan", which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Lionel arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. During his tour, he will be meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

He has previously visited India in 2011, when he led the Argentina national team in a match against Venezuela. The match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.