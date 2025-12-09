Shah Rukh Khan named among New York Times' 67 Most Stylish People

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made it to the list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 released by the New York Times.

The names of other celebrities included Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Vivian Wilson, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cole Escola and Noah Wyle among others.

The 60-year-old actor was recognised for his appearance at the Met Gala earlier this year, where he wore a design by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. "Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee," read a note about the superstar on the list It was followed by the pictures from the event, featuring the actor in an all-black bespoke menswear. It was complemented by a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck.

Shah Rukh will next feature in "King" alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's "Pathaan", which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. PTI ATR ATR ATR