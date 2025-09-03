Shah Rukh Khan on Punjab floods: Sending prayers and strength

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday extended his support to the people of Punjab as the state grapples with one of the worst floods in decades.

Shah Rukh shared a post on his X handle and said the "spirit of Punjab shall never break".

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all," the 59-year-old actor wrote in the post.

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Many places have been affected by the floods.

The deluge has claimed 30 lives and affected more than 3.5 lakh people, as per a bulletin issued by the state authorities on the situation from August 1 to September 2.