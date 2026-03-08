Shah Rukh Khan praises Anil Kapoor's performance in 'Subedaar'

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded Anil Kapoor's performance in his latest film "Subedaar" and said the actor's dedication to the craft is inspiring.

Directed by Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa" fame, the film released on Prime Video on March 5 and also features Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

Khan shared a post on his X handle on Saturday and said he thoroughly enjoyed the film. "Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good," he wrote.

"#AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan - each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance. Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love," he added.

The film follows Arjun Singh (Kapoor), who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt Ltd.