SRK, Sanjay Dutt pay tribute to Indian cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi

Mumbai: Film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty on Monday paid homage to legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, and remembered him for teaching the world about "sports & life".

Bedi, the former Indian captain and one of the greatest left-arm spinners, died on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Anju, actor-son Angad and daughter Neha.

"Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP," Khan posted on X.

Shetty said he is "deeply saddened" about the loss of a true maestro like Bedi.

"A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir," the actor posted on the microblogging site.

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many.

Dutt said cricket has lost a legend today.

"...But the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss." Veteran actor Satish Shah posted,"We have lost a precious jewel of Indian cricket in Bishansingh Bedi." Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said India has lost an icon.

"#BishenSinghBedi will always remain a Legend. One of the greatest spinners in the world. The nation has lost an icon. A sporting giant," he wrote on X.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He was one of the most admired Indian captains and he led the team for nearly four years in Test cricket between 1975 and 1979 after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's retirement.