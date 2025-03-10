Shah Rukh Khan sets stage on fire at IIFA 2025 with spectacular performance

Jaipur: Shah Rukh Khan turned the clock back with a mesmerising performance at the 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, reminding everyone why he continues to rule as one of the biggest superstars in the country.

The actor's performance was the most looked forward of the night during the silver jubilee edition of the film gala, which was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Shah Rukh did not disappoint.

His entry was preceded by a spectacular drone show, which lit up the sky with breathtaking formations that celebrated his journey in cinema with words like 'SRK' and 'The King'.

Afterwards, the drones painted a picture of Shah Rukh in his signature arms wide open style, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

It was a grand introduction befitting the King of Bollywood, and he soon arrived with the tune of "Badshah" playing in the backdrop.

His initial performance was a crash course into the many hits songs of his career such as "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana" and "Arey Re Arey".

Shah Rukh then performed on "Chak Dhoom Dhoom" from "Dil To Pagal Hai". Soon, he was joined by Madhuri Dixit, his co-star from the film, and the two danced together, recreating their iconic chemistry on stage.

Their effortless grace and nostalgic dance moves had the audience cheering, making it one of the most unforgettable moments of the night.

The actor then came to his hits from 2000s -- "Main Hoon Don" from "Don", "Say Shaava" from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "Dard-E-Disco" from "Om Shanti Om".

Keeping the momentum high, SRK then set the stage ablaze with "Zinda Banda" from "Jawan" and "Lungi Dance" from "Chennai Express".

The actor sent the crowd into a frenzy when he started performing on "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from "Pathaan". The track from his comeback movie has become synonymous with the superstar's swag.

The grand finale of Shah Rukh Khan’s performance was set to the iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from "Dil Se".

In what turned out to be a visual treat for the audience, the actor performed on a prop train, recreating the magic of the song that continues to captivate his fans across the world.

Before Shah Rukh, actor Shahid Kapoor treated audience with a scintillating performance.

The actor, considered one of the best dancers of the Hindi film industry, performed on songs such as "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Akhiyan Gulab" from "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" as well as "Mauja Hi Mauja" and "Nagada Nagada" from 'Jab We Met".

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan paid an homage to her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, at the ceremony by performing on classic tracks like "Ramaiya Vastavaiya", Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua", "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan", "Awara Hoon" and "Mera Joota Hai Japani".

The event also saw performances by Kriti Sanon and Dixit.