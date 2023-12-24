Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark worldwide

Mumbai: Comedy drama "Dunki", headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has grossed Rs 103.4 crore at the global box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film opened to tepid reviews upon its worldwide release on Thursday. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "Dunki", shared the box office update on its official X page on Saturday.

"Dunki continues to take over hearts as well as the Box Office across the world!" the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 103.4 crore in gross worldwide box office collections.

The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The story of "Dunki", a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.