New Delhi: "King", headlined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release in 2026, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's "Pathaan", which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Shah Rukh's 60th birthday, along with the title reveal video, featuring the actor in a new avatar sporting a silver-haircut. It also had glimpses of him performing the action sequences.

Production banner shared the video on its official Instagram handle. "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-#KING. #KingTitleReveal. It’s Showtime! In cinemas 2026," read the caption.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

Described as a "slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills," the film also features Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and his frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh and Padukone have collaborated on films such as "Om Shanti Om", "Chennai Express", "Pathaan" and their latest film together "Jawan", which released in 2023.

The actor last appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial "Dunki" alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film, which released in 2023, revolved around illegal migration.