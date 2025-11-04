Shah Rukh Khan thanks Akshay Kumar, Shashi Tharoor and others for birthday wishes

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked actors Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher as well as politician Mamata Banerjee and Shashi Tharoor for their heartfelt birthday wishes.

Shah Rukh celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday.

"Thank u Akki for singing Happy Birthday to me… you’ve taught me the secret to looking good and thinking smart. Ab Khiladi ki taraah jaldi uthna bhi sikhaade. Ha ha," he replied to Akshay Kumar, his "Dil To Pagal Hai" co-star.

The star also thanked his "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" co-star Anumpam Kher who had uploaded a lengthy video congratulating Shah Rukh.

"Thank u @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always. Some of the fondest memories in my journey of films are with you. I hold you in the highest regard. Love u. (And yes we must find ways to spend more time… maybe a film would be nice)," his tweet read.

Shah Rukh is also a co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders and was wished by CM Mamata Banerjee. He thanked her in a post.

"Thank u for your kind words Mamata Di. Wishing you the best. Will visit Kolkata soon…." he said.

Replying to Shashi Tharoor, who in a witty tweet, compared the actor's youthful appearance to "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", SRK said the politician will be around to see him play the child star.

"Thank u… Although I’m sure you will be around to see me playing the “child star”… and I will copy your hairstyle then. Ha ha.." Shah Rukh joked.

He also thanked his frequent collaborator, "Darr" co-star Juhi Chawli as she wished him by planting trees to mark the occasion.

"Thank u Juhi… thoughtful as always. Tell me the next good cause on the agenda that you will follow and I will follow it too. Lots of love…" he wrote.

Replying to acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K Chandran who worked with him in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi", the star wrote, "Thank u garu… even the words you have used are “framed” so well. Ha ha." Singer Harshdeep Kaur who has sung many of Shah Rukh's popular songs such as "Heer" in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Zaalima" in "Raees" also pened a sweet note for the actor.

"Thank u… keep spreading the love and joy through your music," Shah Rukh wrote.