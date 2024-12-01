Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans in Japan for showering love on 'Jawan': Glad it’s being enjoyed all over

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday expressed gratitude to fans in Japan for watched his film "Jawan", which released in the island country on November 29.

The high-octane thriller, directed by Atlee, was released in September 2023 and minted over Rs 1,100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

After Shah Rukh's fan page on X shared a video of the film's poster displayed at a cinema hall in Japan, the actor replied saying: "Been reading about the love pouring in from Japan for #Jawan… thank you all and hope you enjoy this film in your wonderful country." "We made it from India for the world… and glad it’s being enjoyed all over. My love and thanks to all who have watched it in Japan," Shah Rukh added in the post.

According to the makers, "Jawan" outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society. It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

The movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. PTI ATR RDS RDS